22-kg silver jewellery, Rs 11-lakh cash seized

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) Twenty-two kg of silver jewellery and cash of over Rs 11 lakh were seized in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Tuesday. During a checking, a car was intercepted on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway near Bhangela checkpost in Khatauli area on Tuesday, sub-divisional magistrate I K Dwivedi said. Around 22 kg of silver jewellery, which was being carried from Roorkee to Meerut, was seized. A person named Abhishek Verma is being questioned, the official added. In another incident, unaccounted cash of Rs 11 lakh was seized from two cars, the police added. PTI CORRHMB

