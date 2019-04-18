22 killed in unseasonal rains, lightning in MP

Bhopal, Apr 17 (PTI) Unseasonal rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning hit various parts of Madhya Pradesh, leaving 22 people dead, senior police officials said Wednesday.Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed grief over the deaths and took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet on unseasonal rains, charging he was concerned only about his home state Gujarat.According to officials, rains lashed parts of the state on Tuesday night, claiming three lives each in Indore and Shajapur, four in Dhar, two each in Khargone, Sehore and Ratlam and one each in Alirajpur, Seoni Rajgarh, Sehore, Barwani and Chhindwara districts of Madhya Pradesh.Four persons, including two minors, were killed in Dhar district's Pipalla and Dahi villages after they were hit by lightning, an official release said.In Indore's Hatod police station area, three persons, including two minors, were killed after being struck by lightning. Three others were killed in separate incidents in Shajapur when thunderstorm and lightning hit them.Two persons each were killed in Ratlam and Sehore districts after being struck by lightning.Besides, one person each was killed in Alirajpur, Rajgarh, Seoni, Sheopur, Chhindwara and Barwani in similar incidents, the release said, adding that assistance had been provided to victims' kin as per rules.Nath expressed grief over the deaths and alleged that Modi's concerns were limited to his home state Gujarat."Modiji, you are the PM of the country and not of Gujarat. In MP also, more than 10 persons were killed because of unseasonal rains, storm and lightning. But you have confined your feelings to Gujarat only. Though your party has no government here, people live here also," Nath said in a tweet.Earlier on Wednesday morning, Modi expressed anguish over loss of lives in various parts of Gujarat due to unseasonal rains."Authorities are monitoring the situation very closely. All possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.Later the prime minister said, "We stand in solidarity with all those affected due to unseasonal rainfall in various parts of the country." PTI CORR MAS DIVDIV