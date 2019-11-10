22 pc tipplers in Delhi go to NCR shops in search of preferred brands: Survey

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Over 22 per cent of tipplers in Delhi buy liquor from NCR towns such as Gurgaon and Faridabad due to non-availability of their favourite brands in vends in the national capital, according to a survey. According to the survey with 1.15 lakh respondents, 68 per cent of tipplers in Delhi had issues in finding their preferred liquor brands. The survey, conducted by online platform "LocalCircles", also said 53 per cent of Delhi'ites buy liquor from state-run shops, while 31 per cent opt for private outlets. Akshay Gupta, general manager of 'LocalCircles', said the survey findings have been shared with the Delhi excise commissioner. However, there was no immediate reaction available from the excise department. "22 per cent Delhi residents buy liquor from NCR because they have issues finding their brand in Delhi," it said. Through various posts on 'LocalCircles' over the past few months, Delhi residents have expressed "dissatisfaction" with the process through which liquor is sold. LocalCircles also conducted an on-ground study in various parts of Delhi. "During the survey, it was found that 68 per cent Delhi'ites faced issues in finding their preferred brands in government corporation-run shops in Delhi," it said. PTI BUN SMN