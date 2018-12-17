22-year-old stabbed to death by friends over minor scuffle in Rajasthan

Kota, Dec 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death by two of his friends here reportedly after a minor scuffle broke out among them when they were drinking together, police said Monday.Rohit Jatav, a Santoshi Nagar area resident, was killed late Sunday night allegedly by two of his friends, Mahesh Koli and Dailesh Banjara, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) of Mahavir Nagar PS Raghuraj Singh said.A case of murder was registered against the two accused and the body was handed over to the family members of the accused after postmortem, he said. Jatav, Koli and Banjara were drinking together in nearby Nayagaun village on Sunday when a minor scuffle broke out among them, the ASI said.Later in the night, the accused allegedly attacked Jatav while he was returning hme and stabbed him, he added.The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, ASI Singh said.The accused are on the run, he further said, and added that an investigation was underway. PTI Corr IJT