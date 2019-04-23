22-year-old woman shot dead by jilted lover in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman has been shot dead in a village here by her jilted lover after she reportedly refused to marry him, police said Tuesday.The incident took place in Bahupura village under the Bhop police station area on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Kumar Sharma said.The kin of the victim, identified as Suviti, staged a protest here and refused to hand over the body to police, he said. Later, senior police officers assured them of taking action against the accused, identified as Amit Kumar, and sent the body for a postmortem, the SP added.The girl's family alleged that police had failed to provide protection to her despite being informed about the activities of the suspect. A team has been constituted to nab the suspect, who is on the run, police said. PTI CORR RDK IJT