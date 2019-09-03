22-yr-old girl dies, several injured after building collapses in Delhi's Seelampur

(Eds: Adds more details) New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area Monday night, leaving a 22-year-old girl dead and several others injured, an official said. An information about the building collapse was received at 11.29 pm following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said.Several people are feared trapped under the debris, he said, adding that rescue operation is underway. The official said that the girl, identified as Heena, died in the incident. Six persons have so far taken out of the debris, he added. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place when some people had gathered on the ground floor of the under-construction building to attend a function organised by some locals. "My sister was killed in the incident," Danish, Heena's brother, told reporters. PTI NIT BUN AQS