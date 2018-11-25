scorecardresearch
221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram to be installed in Ayodhya: UP govt

Lucknow Nov 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government will install a 221-metre bronze statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Information) Avanish Awasthi said on Saturday.While the height of the actual statue would be 151 metres, its overhead umbrella would be 20 metres while the pedestal would be 50 metres, he said.A museum would be housed at the pedestal, Awasthi said.Five firms shortlisted for construction of the statue gave presentations before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath this evening, the officer said, adding soil testing is being done for installing the statue.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had on October 31, inaugurated an imposing 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, in Gujarat. PTI SAB NSD

