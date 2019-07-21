225 cartons of smuggled liquor seized in Shamli, one arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) A large consignment of liquor being smuggled from Haryana was seized from a vehicle at the Yamuna bridge check-post on the interstate border in the neighbouring Shamli district, police said Sunday.225 cartons of liquor was seized and a man identified as Naresh Kumar was arrested from Yamuna bridge on Panipat-Khatima highway on Saturday, Kairana Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar said.A case against the accused has been registered, Kumar said. PTI CORR MAZ RCJ