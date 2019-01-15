2.25 crore devotees attend Kumbh's 'shahi snan', says UP CM

Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday said 2.25 crore devotees attended the first 'shahi snan' of Kumbh in Prayagraj on Makar Sankranti. "About 2.25 crore persons attended the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj which is a record. I thank all the visitors, religious leaders, common man and officials for the smooth conduct of the mega event," the CM said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He said the state government was committed to providing best facilities in the ongoing 'Kumbh' festivities. PTI CORR ABN INDIND