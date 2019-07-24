23 killed in lightning strikes in Bihar, Jharkhand; 6 more dead in Assam floods

(Eds: Combining related stories) New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Lighting strikes in Bihar and Jharkhand killed 23 people, while six more persons died in flood-hit Assam on Wednesday, as several parts of the country received monsoon rains with Mumbai and its neighbouring districts facing a deluge-like situation.The weather office has predicted rainfall in several states in eastern and northern regions of the country, including Delhi, in the next few days.Thirteen people died in Aurangabad, East Champaran and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar, while in Jharkhand, 10 people lost their lives in Jamtara, Ramgarh and Pakur districts.The deaths in lightning strikes occurred since Tuesday night, police officials said adding that three persons were injured in Jharkhand. The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim, with the toll mounting to 74 following the death of six more people.According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), flood waters have inundated vast swathes of 20 of all 33 districts in the state, affecting 38.82 lakh people."A total of 2,933 villages in 73 revenue circles of 20 districts, including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, remain submerged, affecting 34, 82, 170 people," the disaster management authority said.Of the six more deaths, one person died each in Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhubri and Golaghat districts and three were killed in Morigaon district, it stated.After a week-long dry spell, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts, causing flooding in some areas and slowing down local trains and road traffic movement.Eight people were injured after three cars collided in suburban Andheri due to poor visibility amid the heavy downpour early Wednesday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation spokesperson said.The rains, however, brought good news for city residents facing water woes due to drying up of lakes and reservoirs around the metropolis, the official said.The weatherman has predicted more rains in the city and its suburbs during the next two days.Delhi, on the other side, reeled under sultry weather with rains playing truant for most part of the day.The national capital, however, received rainfall at isolated places towards the evening, leading to a marginal drop in the mercury.The weatherman has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in some parts of Delhi on Thursday and Friday, which will reduce the rain deficit in the city.Low-lying areas in north Bengal are staring at a flood-like situation yet again, with heavy rain lashing the region since Tuesday and the Met department predicting another deluge over the next two days.In the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar, the weatherman has forecast heavy to very heavy rain till Friday.South Bengal, on the other hand, continues to remain parched with very little rainfall since the onset of monsoon.The Met department, however, offered a ray of hope for the southern districts, forecasting moderate rain from Thursday.The weather department has predicted rains at isolated places Punjab on July 24 and 26 and heavy to very heavy rain on July 25. It has issued a similar warning for Haryana for the same period.A few parts of Punjab, including Sangrur and Patiala districts, witnessed flood-like situation after heavy rains lashed last week. Bathinda city remained inundated even after the rains had eased.The Met department has issued a orange weather warning for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh on July 25. The Shimla Meteorological Centre predicted rain in the state till July 30. However, the warning is only for Thursday.It stated that heavy rain is likely to occur in plains, low and middle hills of the state on Thursday.Rains in large parts of Jammu and a heavily overcast sky in Kashmir on Wednesday evening brought relief to the residents from hot and humid weather conditions.The Met Department has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain or thundershowers over Jammu and Kashmir divisions for the next three days.The weather department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".Parts of Rajasthan also recorded 1 to 4 cm rainfall in the past 24 hours. Jaipur recorded 2.78 cm rainfall, while Jaisalmer and Jodhpur received very light showers, an official said. PTI TEAM SOMSOM