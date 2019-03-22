23 nominations filed for first phase of LS polls in UP

Lucknow, Mar 22 (PTI) Nineteen candidates filed their nominations for the first phase of Lok Saha polls in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number to 23, EC officials said here. Prominent among those who filed nominations were Imran Masood (Congress) and Yogesh Dahia (AAP) from Saharanpur, Tabassum Hasan (SP) from Kairana, Haji Mohammad Yakoob (BSP) from Meerut, Mahesh Sharma (BJP), Satveer Nagar (BSP), Arvind Singh (Congress) from Gautam Buddh Nagar. "Nineteen candidates filed their nominations today. With this, the total number of nominations for this phase rose to 23," said the office of the UP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here. For the second phase of polls in the state, one nomination was filed Friday and till now total of three nominations have been filed, it said. Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar will vote on April 11 in the first of the seven-phase general elections. In the second phase, Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri will go to poll on April 18. PTI ABN INDIND