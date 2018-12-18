23-year-old found dead in sugarcane fields of UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was found dead with multiple injuries Tuesday in a sugarcane field in UP's Muzaffarnagar, police said.The deceased man was identified as Sonu who was missing since December 15, officials said. The body was found in Gangdhari village of the district.Prime facie the body has injuries made with sharp weapon, circle officer Rajiv Kumar said.The body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered in Khatoli police station, he said. PTI CORR MAZ SOMSOM