23-year-old man crushed to death by truck in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was crushed to death allegedly by a speeding truck in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said Thursday.The incident occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday when Nitin Kapoor, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was returning home on his scooter, a police official said.A speeding truck crushed him near Nawada metro station, the officer said.The driver of the truck fled from the spot. The truck had Hayrana number plate and was carrying tiles, police said.Following the incident, irate locals torched the truck. However, police reached the spot and brought the fire under control. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and a hunt is on to nab the driver, the police officer said.