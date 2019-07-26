23-year-old man, girlfriend held in Delhi for theft

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested from east Delhi's Mandawali area on the charge of committing theft and his girlfriend, who used to store the stolen items, has also been held, police said on Friday.On Tuesday night, police received a complaint that a laptop, four mobile phones and a motorcycle were stolen from an apartment in Mandawali area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said.The accused, Ayush kumar Goyal (23), a resident of Agra, was arrested when he was roaming in the area on the stolen motorcycle late at night. He was previously involved in five cases of theft, the officer said.On Goyal's instance, his girlfriend was arrested for keeping stolen items. Twenty-seven mobile phones and other valuable items were recovered from his girlfriend's house, police said.Goyal disclosed that he used to fled to Agra after committing crimes, they said. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD