23-year-old shot dead in Delhi over land dispute

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was shot dead allegedly over a land dispute in northwest Delhi's Azadpur Mandi area early Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Akash, a resident of Mukundpur in Delhi, they said. The deceased, who used to work as a clerk at a merchant company, was killed over a dispute over possession of a land with another merchant in Azadpur Mandi, police said. According to a senior police official, the information was received regarding the incident at around 3:39 am on Tuesday following which, they rushed to the spot. Akash was rushed to Fortis Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. A case under section 302 of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the accused identified as Mohit has been apprehended. Further investigation is going, police added. PTI NIT NIT SMNSMN