23-yr-old arrested for stealing mobiles in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones from trains in the national capital, police said Thursday. The accused was identified as Sonu, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan, they said. Based on complaints of mobile phones and baggage theft from the Himalayan Queen Express, investigation was initiated, a senior police officer said. Surveilling the Sarai Rohilla Railway Station from where the Himalayan Queen was to depart, the police noticed one Sonu and apprehended him based on suspicion, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said. Three mobile phones were recovered from his possession, they said. During interrogation, Sonu said he had stolen two mobile phones from the passengers of Himalyan Queen Express and one mobile was stolen by him in the same train around one year back. Sonu had earlier committed crimes in train moving between Alwar and Gurgaon, officials said, PTI NIT NIT INDIND