23-yr-old dies of internal injuries sustained in scuffle in Delhi's Maujpur

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died on Saturday due to internal injuries suffered during a scuffle with some people in his locality in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, police said.The deceased, identified as Sahil Singh, was a resident of Adarsh Mohalla of Krishna Gali in Maujpur, they said."Police got information at around 1.30 am on Saturday from GTB Hospital that one person, who was rushed to the hospital, has been declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.During investigation, it was found that Singh was involved in a fight with some people of the same locality on Friday evening and had sustained injuries.Later in the night, Singh felt dizzy and began vomiting. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the DCP said.Police are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials said. A case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered at the Jafrabad police station, they said, adding that one person was arrested and a juvenile apprehended. PTI NIT IJT