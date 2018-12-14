23-yr-old killed outside illegal liquor kiosk in Prem Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) A scuffle between two groups outside an illegally-run liquor kiosk in outer Delhi's Prem Nagar claimed the life of a 23-year-old man and left his injured, police said Friday. The deceased was identified as Anuj, they added. The incident took place on Thursday night, police said, adding that they were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities where the victims were taken for treatment. Police said Anuj was declared brought dead, while his 28-year-old friend Sachin was being treated for injuries. Sachin told the police that he along with his friend Anuj had gone to an illegally run liquor kiosk to buy beer when a quarrel broke out between them and another group over money. The accused then allegedly stabbed Anuj and Sachin and fled the scene, a senior police officer said. The four accused were identified as Arjun, Rahul, Suresh and Bobby, all of whom are said to be on the run, officials said. A case was registered and the matter was being probed. PTI AMP AMP INDIND