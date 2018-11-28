23-yr-old man stabbed to death by over dozen men in Delhi, 9 arrested

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by over a dozen men in full public view while a bystander also died in the attack in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police said Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said the main accused, Nikhil Sharma, and eight others have been arrested. There were around 15 people involved in the attack, she said, adding that Sharma owns a motorcycle showroom in Shalimar village. The 23-year-old victim, Tanish Kwatra, and Sharma were part of two local groups and shared cold vibes. On Monday, Kwatra's scooter brushed past the scooter of Govinda, who is Sharma's friend and a quarrel ensued, the DCP said. Govinda called Sharma while Kwatra asked his eight to nine friends to come to the spot. Kwatra's group thrashed Sharma and his friend Govinda, police said. Later, Kwatra and Sharma's mothers intervened in the matter and asked both of them to reach a compromise, police said, adding that though Sharma reconciled with Kwatra, he planned to exact revenge for his insult. Sharma called his friends from Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and other adjoining areas to chalk out a plan. On Tuesday, they found Kwatra talking to a couple of his friends, and called him in the corner to have a word with him, police said. Kwatra thought they would not harm him since they had already reached a compromise and went towards them. They surrounded him and started thrashing him, police said. Soon he started running away and was chased by Sharma and his friends. While the accused persons were chasing him, Pawan (22), who was walking on the road, received a stab injury in the back, police said. He managed to get out of the way and even walked up to his home where his family members saw him bleeding and rushed him to a hospital. Kwatra rushed inside a shop and was stabbed twice by the attackers, police said. According to police, other accused persons in the case have also been identified and will be nabbed soon. Pawan succumbed to injury on Wednesday morning. He was working at the Delhi Airport. PTI SLB SLB SNESNE