23-yr-old sharpshooter of Neeraj Bawana gang arrested

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 23-year-old man suspected to be a sharpshooter of the Neeraj Bawana gang was arrested on Sunday, police said. Taurn alias Tori is a resident of Dariyapur village in the Bawana industrial area, they said. A pistol loaded with a live cartridge was recovered from him, Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north), said. Police said they have been closely monitoring the activities of the gang in the national capital, and following an input zeroed in on Tarun who is a close associate of Neeraj Bawana. Last year, Tarun, along with his associates, had allegedly tried to kill one Gaurav, who is a shooter of rival gangster Rajesh Bawana, outside a court in Rohini but was nabbed by the police, they said. He is also involved in two other cases, police said. PTI AMP AQS