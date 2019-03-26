scorecardresearch
23-yr-old woman killed by father, brother for loving against family's will

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Mar 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by his father and brother for loving a man against the family's will, police said Tuesday.The woman was found dead in fields here on March 23, following which her family had filed a complaint in the Thanabhawan police station area in Shamli district, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said. During investigation, it was found that the woman's father and brother killed her for "tarnishing family's name", Pandey said.The woman was in love but her family did not approve of it. She was brought to fields here and strangulated to death.To mislead the police, the family had filed a case against three innocent youths, the SP said. PTI CORR DPB

