230 kg heroin seized along the IB in Punjab in 2018: BSF

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) The Border Security Force seized 230 kg heroin and arrested 80 border crossers and smugglers along the Indo-Pak border in the Punjab frontier in 2018, a senior official said Monday.The BSF also seized 635 gram opium in the frontier last year, he said.Besides, 70 Indian border crossers, five Indian smugglers and five Pakistani smugglers were arrested during the period, the official said.The BSF also recovered 19 firearms of different kinds, 502 rounds of ammunition, six hand grenades, 10 Pakistani mobiles and 33 Pakistani sim cards, he added. PTI AB IJT