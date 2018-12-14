234 one-stop centres opened for women: WCD

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) As many as 234 one-stop centres have been opened since the scheme was launched in 2015 to provide under one roof medical aid, police assistance, legal aid, psycho-social counselling and temporary support to women affected by violence, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.Minister of State for Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar, in a response to a question, said 1,90,527 people have been benefited by the one-stop centres. He said the 234 centres that have been functioning are part of 654 one-stop centres that are approved by the government.The scheme aims to facilitate access to an integrated range of services including medical aid, police assistance, legal aid/case management, psycho-social counselling, temporary support services to women affected by violence, he said. Under the scheme, it has been envisaged to open such centres across the country in a phased manner, he added.Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of one-stop centres at 50 and a total of 3,217 people have benefited by it, he said. PTI UZM TIRTIR