24 industrial units in Ghaziabad to remain closed during Kumbh

Ghaziabad, 05 Jan (PTI) Authorities have ordered the closure of 24 big industrial units in Ghaziabad during the Kumbh Mela to keep the Ganga clean and prevent release of untreated effluent and waste water in the river.These industrial units, including slaughter houses, paper mills, textile industries and distilleries, which do not have effluent treatment plants, will be closed, Ghaziabad District Magistrate M Ritu Maheshwari said.Closure orders will be enforced from Sunday and will remain in force by the end of Kumbh Mela i.e. March 4, she said.These units drain untreated effluent and waste water in Kadrabad drain, which is connected with the Ganga, the DM said.The pollution control board and other concerned departments have been asked to implement the government's orders, Maheshwari said.