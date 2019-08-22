24 IPS officers transferred in Haryana

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Haryana Human Rights Commission Director General Prabhat Ranjan Deo was on Thursday posted as the state's Vigilance and Security wing's director general of police, in a major reshuffle of IPS officers in the state.The reshuffle by the state government saw transfer of 24 officers of Indian Police Service and two of the Haryana Police Service.State Vigilance Bureau's Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) R C Mishra, holding the additional charge of ADGP, Training has been posted as ADGP, South Range Rewari, in place of Shrikant Jadhav, an official release said here.Shrikant Jadhav, ADGP, South Range Rewari with additional charge of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) director and Haryana Gau Sewa Ayog CEO has been posted as Haryana Police Academy's ADGP in Madhuban.Ambala range ADGP Alok Kumar Roy, with additional charge of ADGP, HPA, Madhuban, has been given additional charge of ADGP, state's Crime Branch.ADGP (Operations) A S Chawla, holding additional charge of Telecom and IT, has been posted as ADGP, Administration with additional charge of ADGP, Telecom and IT.Kuldeep Singh Sihag, ADGP, Crime-II with additional charge of ADGP, State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB) has been posted as ADGP (Prisons) whereas Inspector General of Police K K Rao, of the Regional Training Centre, Bhondsi, having the additional charge of IGP, Special Task Force (STF), has been posted as Faridabad commissioner of police in place of Sanjay Kumar.Sanjay Kumar has been posted as IGP, Hisar Range, Hisar in place of Amitabh Singh Dhillon, who has been posted as IG, Special Task Force (STF).Rakesh Kumar Arya, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General (Law and Order).Ashwin, SP, Jind has been given additional charge of SP, Railways, Ambala, in place of Dheeraj Kumar who has been posted as SP, Chief Minister's Flying Squad (CMFS), CID in place of Smiti Chaudhary. Chaudhary will be the Commandant, 1st Battalion, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Ambala City.Sulochana Kumari, DCP, East Gurugram has been posted as SP, Police Training Centre, Sunaria with additional charge of Commandant, 1st Women Battalion.Rajender Kumar Meena, Commandant, 1st Battalion, HAP, Ambala City has been posted as Commandant, 4th Battalion, HAP, Madhuban in place of Vinod Kumar who goes as SP, Police Headquarter, Panchkula.Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, SP, STF, Gurugram has been given additional charge of the Commandant, 3rd India Reserve Battalion, Sunaria, Rohtak.Waseem Akram, Commandant, 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Sunaria has been posted as SP, HPA, Madhuban.Himanshu Garg, DCP, Traffic, Gurugram with additional charge of DCP, South Gurugram has been given additional charge of Additional CEO Mobility, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.Anshu Singla, Additional SP, Rohtak has been posted as DCP, Headquarters Faridabad while Nitika Gahlaut, DCP, Headquarters Faridabad has been posted as SP, SVB. Arpit Jain, ASP, Kharkhoda, Sonepat has been posted as DCP, NIT, Faridabad. Chander Mohan, SP, Narnaul has been posted as DCP, East Gurugram.Rajesh Duggal, SP, STF, Bhondsi has been given additional charge of Commandant, 3rd Battalion, HAP, Hisar, relieving Shiv Charan, SP, Hisar of the additional charge.Among two Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers, Deepak Saharan, Superintendent of Police, Police Training College, Sunaria, Rohtak has been posted as SP Narnaul.Suresh Kumar, Additional SP, Sirsa has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP),Traffic, Faridabad, relieving Lokender Singh of the charge. PTI SUN RAXRAX