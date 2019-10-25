24-year-old man commits suicide in north Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in north Delhi's Bonta Park on Friday, police said. He has been identified as Lokender, 24, a resident of Seelampur, they said. Police said they were informed about the incident at around 11.50 a.m. The man was found hanging from a tree using a cloth. No suicide note was found at the spot, but enquiry revealed that the man, who was a divorcee, was depressed because of his broken marriage, police said. Lokender's family members said he was not residing with them since August 22, they said. He worked with a contractor in LNJP Hospital, police said. The body has been shifted to Subzi Mandi Mortuary for post-mortem, they said. PTI AMP AQS