24-year-old man was stabbed to death by father-in-law in south Delhi's Tigri

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his father-in-law when the victim intervened in a fight between the accused and his wife in South Delhi's Tigri area, police said Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday night and the accused Narender Kumar has been arrested, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said they received information from Safdarjung Hospital regarding an injured man.It was later revealed that the victim Dev Kumar, a resident of Sukhdev Vihar, has succumbed to his injuries during treatment around 8 am Wednesday, the police officer said.During investigation, the victim's wife Bhagyashree said her father was drunk when he was fighting with her mother. When Dev Kumar intervened, the accused attacked him with a knife, the police officer said.Dev Kumar got married to Bhagyashree in December, 2018. They were on a visit to Bhagyashree's parents when the incident happened, police said. PTI NIT AMP NSDNSD