24-year-old shot dead during Holi celebrations

Ghaziabad, Mar 22 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was shot dead during Holi festivities here, officials said Friday. Anurag, the deceased, used to sell cooked egg products on Street Number 4 of Bheem Nagar here, they said. On Thursday afternoon, Anurag was busy playing with colours when he got into a heated argument with the younger brother of one Akash and Prince, said City SP Shlok Kumar. In a fit of rage, Akash brought a country-made pistol from his residence and fired at Anurag, officials said. Anurag was immediately rushed to the district government hospital, where the attending doctors pronounced him brought dead, officials said. Rajesh, the deceased's brother, filed a police complaint, based on which an FIR was registered against Akash, who is still at large, officer added.