24-yr-old shot dead in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad 17 April (PTI) A 24-year-old man was shot dead by five unknown assailants at Krishna Kunj Colony on Tibra village Road of Modi Nagar on Wednesday, officials said. Deputy Inspector General Upendra Agarwal said the deceased, Deepen, reached his flat when five youths on two bike reached Deepen's home and shot at him indiscriminately. Deepen was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said. An FIR has been lodged in the matter.Officials said there was an old enmity between the victim and the culprits. At the time of shooting, Deepen was getting ready to leave for his father's home in Tibra village. In a separate incident, a 70-year-old woman, Savitri Saini, was found dead at her home in Sikri Kalan village of Modi Nagar on Wednesday, officials said. Saini's throat had been slit by a sharp object. Officials believe the woman was killed on Tuesday night. In the preliminary investigation, no sign of robbery was seen and ornaments on the deceased's body were left intact, they said. "Both murders will be investigated. The bodies have been sent for autopsy," said DIG Agarwal said.