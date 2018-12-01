24-yr-old stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his acquaintance following a quarrel in northwest Delhi, police said Saturday.Chandan, a resident of Jahangirpuri, was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.Investigations revealed that the duo knew each other and had an argument on Friday night. In a fit of rage, Rajesh stabbed Chandan with a knife in the presence of his friend Aslam Khan, the officer said.According to police, a case was registered against Rajesh who is absconding.Chandan's body will be handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination, police said, adding that efforts were being made to trace Rajesh. PTI AMP RHL