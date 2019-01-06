24,000 litre ethyl alcohol seized in Ghaziabad, 4 arrested

Ghaziabad, Jan 6 (PTI) Around 24,000 litres of ethyl alcohol, smuggled from Punjab, which was to be used for preparing illicit liquor was seized from a godown in Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Area (UPSIDC) here and four people were arrested, police said Sunday.Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said that acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted by the police and the excise department officials on Saturday night and 120 drums of ethyl alcohol were seized.Four people, Vinod, Alamgeer, Mohammad Wahid and Amir were arrested in this connection and eight mobile phones and Rs 40,000 in cash were seized from them, the police officer said. According to the excise department, the value of the seized ethyl alcohol is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore. A case has been registered against the arrested accused, Gautam said. PTI CORR NSDNSD