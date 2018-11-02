24,000 litres of smuggled liquor seized in UP; one arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A man was arrested and nearly 24,000 litres of smuggled liquor seized in Shamli district, police said Friday. The liquor smuggled from Punjab was seized Thursday, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said. One Balbir Singh was arrested in this connection while another accused is on the run, Tiwari said, adding that the truck carrying smuggled liquor was also seized. The liquor was to be supplied in 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said. PTI CORR MAZ CK