242 additional posts created to enhance functioning of Forest Dept: AAP govt to NGT

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The AAP government informed the National Green Tribunal on Wednesday that 242 additional posts were recently created to enhance the functioning of the Forest Department. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that the Lieutenant Governor had already approved the posts and the process of recruitment is expected to begin soon. "The forest department has said that they need more ground level monitoring. So the posts are mostly for increasing ground level staff including rangers and security guards. Now we have also authorised the forest department to conduct interviews as well. So issues pertaining to that will also be resolved," the chief secretary said. During the hearing, the NGT also suggested that the total area for monitoring of forest guards be reduced so that there is better monitoring against encroachments. "For one guard to look after an area with a 15-kilometre radius is not humanly possible...why not reduce the areas and make smaller divisions?" the bench said. The tribunal posted the matter for next hearing on November 19 and directed the authorities to furnish an updated status report. The directions came while hearing a plea filed by advocate Aditya N Prasad, who alleged that "massive deficiencies of manpower resources" were curtailing the forest department's ability to keep a check on encroachments and enforcement of environmental laws. PTI PKS PKS SMNSMN