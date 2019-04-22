249 candidates in the fray for 25 LS seats in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) A total of 249 candidates are in the fray for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The elections in the state will be held in two phases. Monday was the last day to withdraw names for the second phase of the elections. According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Rajasthan, Anand Kumar, 249 candidates are in the fray. Voting for 13 seats in the state will be on April 29, while the remaining 12 seats will go to polls on May 6. For the second election phase in the state, 173 candidates have filed nominations, out of which papers of 153 candidates were accepted after scrutiny. Of these, 19 withdrew their names, leaving 134 candidates in the fray. The 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in the second phase include Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur (rural), Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur. More than 2.30 crore voters will be able to exercise their franchise at 23,783 polling stations in these 12 seats. There are 115 candidates contesting from the remaining 13 seats. The constituencies are TonkSawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran. PTI AG INDIND