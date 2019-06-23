24th edition of European Union film festival to showcase Europe's cinematic landscape

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The 24th edition of European Union film festival (EUFF) will engage Indian cinemagoers in the continent's dynamic and engaging cinematic landscape.With films from 23 European countries, the festival will be organised in the national capital from Jun 28 as the EUFF's nine cities tour which starts from Chennai on Monday.Tomasz Kozlowski, the Ambassador of the EU to India, said in a statement that being the world's largest producer of films, India provides "the perfect location toexhibit European cinematic talent, as both regions share a rich cinema-goingculture". In Delhi, the festival will open with 2016 film "King of the Belgians", which is mockumentary road movie, at the India Habitat Centre here."This year's festival brings to you an array of films exploring themes of self-discovery, dreams of a better future, nostalgia for the past, and human endurance in the face of psychological and situational barriers - universal themes cinemagoers everywhere can identify with," Kozlowski said."In this sense, the wonders of cinema can act not only as a bridge between different peoples and cultures across continents, but also allow us to explore the values that are a part of our shared experience," he added.The 10-day event will also showcase critically acclaimed movies like 2014 French drama "Hope", 2015 Swedish political drama "Drifters", and 2018 Italian drama "Drive Me Home" among others.Apart from Delhi and Chennai, the festival will also travel to Goa, Pune, Puducherry, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Kozhikode. MAHMAH