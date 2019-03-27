25 candidates in fray in Jammu; 14 file nominations in Udhampur

/R Jammu, Mar 26 (PTI) Nominations papers of 12 candidates have been rejected in the Jammu-Poonch parliamentary constituency after scrutiny of the documents here on Tuesday, an official said. Returning Officer Ramesh Kumar said 25 contestants in the fray now after rejection of the nomination. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is Thursday. The polling will be held on April 11. In Udhampur constituency, 10 candidates filed their nominations on the last date on Tuesday, officials said. Those who filed their nominations include Harsh Dev Singh of the National Panthers Party and nine Independents, taking the total to 14 nominations. Sitting MP Jitendra Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vikramaditya Singh of the Congress, T R Bhagat of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Independent candidate Mohammad Ayub had filed their nominations earlier. The scrutiny of papers will be held on Wednesday and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is Friday. The polling will be held on April 18. PTI ABHMB