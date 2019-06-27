25 'illegally' constructed houses demolished in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jun 27 (PTI) In compliance of the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the district administration Thursday razed around 25 houses that were built "illegally" at the Arthala Lake here, officials said. According to District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari, around 500 such houses would be razed before July 10. Heavy force was deployed as the house owners protested against the anti-encroachment team of the Ghaziabad Development Authority and the municipal corporation. Before demolition, notices were pasted on the houses and an announcement was made in the colony concerned, the DM said. The district magistrate will file a report before the NGT in person as she has been summoned by the tribunal in this regard. The residents alleged that with the connivance of police, GDA and officers of the municipal corporation, the plots were sold by land mafias around two decades ago. They alleged of inaction by the administration against the land mafias for selling the government land. PTI CORR CK