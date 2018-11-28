25 injured as bus overturns in HP's Kinnaur

Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) Twenty-five people were injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus overturned in Himachal Pradesh's tribal Kinnaur district Wednesday, an official said.The accident took place near the Shongtong bridge on National Highway 5, he said, adding that the bus was ferrying around 35 passengers.The bus (bearing registration number HP 25 A 3327) was on its way to Reckong Peo from Delhi, the district official said, adding that the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital. PTI DJI IJT