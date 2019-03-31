scorecardresearch
25 kg gold being transported from Delhi seized in Punjab

Fatehgarh Sahib, Mar 31 (PTI) Ahead of polls, police have seized 25 kg of gold worth Rs 8.50 crore from a car during checking near the GT Road here, police said Sunday.The gold was recovered from a van which was coming from Delhi on Saturday night, they said.The gold was to be delivered to a shop in Ludhiana. However, the registration number of the vehicle on the bill was different from that of the vehicle in which the gold was being transported, police said.The gold has been handed over to the Income Tax department for further investigation, police said. PTI CORR CHS SOMSOM

