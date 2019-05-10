25 kg gold being transported to refining firm stolen in Ker

Kochi, May 10 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne men allegedlyrobbed gold worth over Rs 6 crore from a car at Edayar near Aluva, police said here Friday.Police have launched a manhunt for the armed men, whoallegedly blocked the car, broke its windshields and attackedthose inside before stealing 25 kg gold being taken to aprivate gold refining firm on Thursday nightThe robbery took place on the road near the goldrefining firm at Edayar under Binanipuram police station limitat around 10 pm, police said.Two of the four car occupants were reportedly hurt in the attack. PTI TGB SS DVDV