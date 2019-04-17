25 killed in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan in 48 hrs

(Eds: Updating toll) Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Twenty-five people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Rajasthan in the past 48 hours, an official said Wednesday. Disaster Management and Relief Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal said a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each was announced by the state government for the families of victims. He said the assessment of losses to crops and properties was being done. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths and directed officials to carry out a survey of losses and damage caused due to the rough weather. "Farmers have suffered losses due to the rains and storm and it is matter of concern. I asked the chief secretary yesterday to get the survey of losses conducted immediately so that compensation could be given on time," Gehlot told reporters on Wednesday. Several of cattle were also killed in rain-related incidents which occurred due to rough weather triggered by a western disturbance. Relief Secretary Ashutosh A T Pednekar said 21 of the 25 deaths occurred in Jhalawar, Udaipur, Jaipur (four each), Jalore, Bundi (two each), Baran, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Alwar and Hanumangarh (one each). Heavy dust storm accompanied by moderate to heavy rains and thundershowers also lashed parts of Hadouti region (Kota division) on Tuesday, causing damage to crops. A survey of crop damage by district level officials is underway while the sitting MP from Kota-Bundi and BJP candidate from the constituency, Om Birla, demanded the state government to declare a compensation to the farmers for crop damage. Several trees and electric polls were uprooted in different parts of the state due to high velocity winds of nearly 60 kmph. In Jhalawar, two children were killed in a lightening strike and two others got killed in an incident of wall collapse. One person in Udaipur also died in a lightening strike whereas a man died after a wall of his house in Jaipur collapsed. Atru in Bran received 6 cm of rainfall followed by Arnod (Pratapgarh) and Bassi (Jaipur) where 5 cm of rainfall was recorded. Day and night temperatures have also dipped in the last couple of days due to the change in weather. On Wednesday, the maximum fall in day temperature was in Jaisalmer. It recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius. Kota recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius, which is 9 degrees less than the normal day temperature, according to a MeT Department official. The weather office has predicted light rains at isolated places in the state. PTI SDA SNESNE