25 people injured after mini-van collides with tractor in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 24 (PTI) At least 25 people, most of them labourers, were injured when a mini-van collided with a tractor-trolley here, police said Monday.The accident took place on the Nawla road in Muzaffarnagar district Sunday evening.The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, police said.In another incident, a man was killed and another seriously injured after their motorcycle fell into a drain here.Sanjay (41) died on the spot and Prashant was admitted to a hospital. PTI CORR ANBANB