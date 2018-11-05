25 shanties gutted in fire in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) At least 25 shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in southeast Delhi's Jangpura area, a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Service said Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night, he said. A call about the fire was received at 11.54 pm and immediately 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the officer said. The situation was brought under control by 1.30 am, he said. No casualties or injuries were reported, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI AMP SNESNE