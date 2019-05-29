25 wanted men nabbed during 2-day operation by Noida Police

Noida, May 29 (PTI) As many as 25 wanted criminals, including those accused of loot and murder, have been arrested during a special 48-hour operation run by the Noida Police, officials said Wednesday.While 17 of the accused were absconding for at least three months, three, charged under the Gangsters Act, were wanted for more than a year now, a senior police officer said."The 'Operation Robbers Hunt' was carried out in Gautam Buddh Nagar on May 27 and 28. 25 criminals wanted for various crimes and absconding for long were arrested," Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.Eight of the accused were involved in robbery cases, seven in loots, four in loot and murder cases, while six were charged under the Gangster Act, he said.The SSP said Rs 3.25 lakh cash, six country-made pistols along with ammunition, one hatchback and a motorcycle were also recovered from them. PTI KIS TIRTIR