25 WTO members to participate in mini-ministerial meet on May 13-14

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) About 25 developing countries will be participating in a meeting to be held in the national capital from May 13-14 to discuss various issues related to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), an official said.The commerce ministry has already received approval from the Election Commission to hold this mini-ministerial meet. EC's nod is necessary since the model code of conduct is in place. The meeting assumes significance as several countries are raising questions over the relevance of the Geneva-based global trade body. Many countries are also taking protectionist measures, impacting global trade.Member countries could deliberate upon issues such as reforming the WTO, the official said.Recently, the WTO cautioned that the global trade will continue to face strong headwinds this year and in 2020 after growing slower-than-expected in 2018 due to rising trade tensions and increased economic uncertainty.India has time and again stressed the importance and relevance of the WTO for promoting global trade.This will be the second mini-ministerial meet to be organised by India. In March last year, over 50 nations participated in a meeting here to explore options for resolving various issues and re-invigorating the WTO.India had appealed to the WTO members to identify common ground for strengthening the multilateral trade body amid challenges being faced by it following the deadlock at the Buenos Aires ministerial meet in December 2017.