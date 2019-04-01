25-year-old held after car runs over minor in Delhi

(Eds: Correcting intro, headline) New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A three-year-old-boy died after he allegedly was run over by a car driven by a 25-year-old student in Delhi, police said Sunday. The incident occurred in Nihal Vihar area on Sunday afternoon when the deceased, Ahil, was going with his grandmother. The student was reversing his car after he noticed that the road has been blocked and allegedly ran over the boy, the police said. Ahil was rushed to a hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. Ahil's father runs a saloon in Nihal Vihar. The accused was arrested and a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, police said, adding further details are awaited. The post-mortem was conducted on Monday and the body has been handed over to the family, the police added. PTI NITHMB