25-yr-old jumps in front of moving train in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 30 (PTI) A BSc final year student has killed himself by jumping in front of a moving train near the Sindhawli railway crossing here, police said on Monday.The victim was identified as Pervaish (25), they said, adding that the incident took place on Sunday evening.Police said the body was sent for an autopsy and an investigation into the matter launched. PTI CORR IJT
