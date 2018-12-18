250 J&K govt officers to get IT training on e-governance

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government will train over 250 strategic level officers to improve their understanding about governmental processes and service qualities, an official said Tuesday. The officers will be trained by the Information Technology (IT) department of the state in collaboration with National Institute of Smart Governance (NISG) in a 3-day training programme on 'government process re-engineering' and a 5-Day programme on 'project management PRINCE 2'. The first programme will address understanding government process and service quality, process of re-engineering and collection of data for process mapping among others, secretary, IT Saugat Biswas said. While, the second one will cover areas like PRINCE 2 (projects IN controlled environments), business case, organisation, quality and risk among others, he added. Over 250 officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner, Directors and officers from various other administrative departments will be trained. The officials and administrators at various levels from various departments of the state government, districts including Leh and Kargil and state taxes department, have been covered under the programmes which have resumed after a gap of six years, the secretary said. The Secretary further stated that at present there were over 100 G2C (Government to Citizen) services being offered online in the state. He said, the land records were being digitised, transport department services were available online and the offices were moving towards file and record digitisation while adopting e-tendering for procurement purposes. E-governance was gradually penetrating to the Panchayat level and to keep this data safe, efficient data management was required and hence, equipping oneself against cyber space threats has become imperative, he added. PTI AB MAZ RHL