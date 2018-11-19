250 people, 82 vehicles stuck in Zojila pass after heavy snowfall evacuated

Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government Monday evacuated over 250 people and 80 vehicles stuck in Zojila pass on Srinagar-Leh National Highway after a fresh spell of heavy snowfall.The government managed to evacuate all the vehicles and passengers after a massive rescue operation launched at wee hours on Monday. Officials said rescue teams of state police assisted by the personnel of the Border Roads Organisation's premier wing BEACON, having the responsibility of developing road network in the entire state and known and life line of J&K.The rescue operation started at 2.30 am, a J&K police spokesperson said.After strenuous efforts, the rescue teams managed to safely evacuate all the 250 stranded passengers and 82 vehicles which included 70 trucks, four buses and eight light motor vehicles, he said.All the vehicles and passengers were shifted to Sonamarg by rescue teams, he added.The spokesman asked the drivers commuting on Srinagar-Leh national highway to use chains on their vehicles before undertaking the journey. PTI SSB RAXRAX