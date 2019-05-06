252 FIRs, DD entries against political parties, others for poll code violation: Delhi CEO

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Over 250 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries were registered against political parties and others here till date for violation of the model code of conduct, officials said Monday.The statistics surveillance team of Delhi's Chief Electoral Office, constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of political parties, has seized Rs 4.08 crore in cash and 1412 kg of narcotics and drugs."A total of 252 FIRs or DD entries have been lodged till date in connection with violation of the model code of conduct," the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement."Out of these, 28 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (16 FIRs and 12 DD entries), 36 against the Bharatiya Janata Party (17 FIRs and 19 DD entries), 20 against the Congress (five FIRs and 15 DD entries), two against the Bahujan Samaj Party (two FIRs), the Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), five against the CPI(M) (two FIRs and three DD entries) and 160 (156 FIRs and four DD entries) are against others or non-political (entities)," it said.The office of the Delhi CEO said over 3.51 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since March 10, when the poll code came into force."As many as 30,533 posters, banners and hoardings were removed from areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council, 43,075 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation areas, 2,411 from Delhi Cantonment Board, 1,58,488 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and 1,16,836 from North Delhi Municipal Corporation areas," the statement said.Police have registered 1,297 FIRs and arrested 1,293 people under the Excise Act, it said. They have also seized 668 unlicensed arms and weapons, and 2,639 cartridges and explosives.As many as 1,07,517 people have been booked till date under various sections of the CrPC and the Delhi Police Act."Till date, 1,764 bottles, 109 half-sized bottles, 2,14,960 quarter-sized ones of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 2,080 bottles, 1,916 half-sized and 4,73,029 quarter-sized ones of country liquor and 6,963 bottles of beer have been seized," the statement said.Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 12.As many as 164 candidates are in the fray in Delhi, where the polls is largely being seen as a triangular contest among the AAP, BJP and the Congress.Of the over 1.43 crore voters in Delhi, 78,73,022 are male and 64,42,762 female, while 669 belong to the third gender. The number of overseas electors stands at 40 while count of service voters is 11,005. PTI KND NSDNSD